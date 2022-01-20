Interim Result
21/01/2022 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
26/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
26/01/2022 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
26/01/2022 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
26/01/2022 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
27/01/2022 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
27/01/2022 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/01/2022 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
27/01/2022 Diageo PLC (DGE)
Final Result
24/01/2022 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)
25/01/2022 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
25/01/2022 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
27/01/2022 Idox PLC (IDOX)
AGM / EGM
21/01/2022 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)
21/01/2022 Character Group PLC (CCT)
24/01/2022 Vela Technologies PLC (VELA)
24/01/2022 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)
24/01/2022 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
25/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
25/01/2022 Marston's PLC (MARS)
25/01/2022 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
25/01/2022 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
26/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
26/01/2022 JPMorgan Elect PLC (JPE)
26/01/2022 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
26/01/2022 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
27/01/2022 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
27/01/2022 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
27/01/2022 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
27/01/2022 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/01/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/01/2022 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
27/01/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
28/01/2022 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
28/01/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
28/01/2022 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
28/01/2022 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
28/01/2022 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
Trading Statement
21/01/2022 Record PLC (REC)
21/01/2022 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
26/01/2022 Quilter PLC (QLT)
26/01/2022 Forterra PLC (FORT)
26/01/2022 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
26/01/2022 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
26/01/2022 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
27/01/2022 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
27/01/2022 (NCY)
27/01/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/01/2022 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/01/2022 Saga PLC (SAGA)
27/01/2022 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/01/2022 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/01/2022 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
27/01/2022 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/01/2022 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
27/01/2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
27/01/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
27/01/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
28/01/2022 Yougov PLC (YOU)
28/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
Ex-Dividend
21/01/2022 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
21/01/2022 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
21/01/2022 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
21/01/2022 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
21/01/2022 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
21/01/2022 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
21/01/2022 Currys PLC (CURY)
21/01/2022 Abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
21/01/2022 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
21/01/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
26/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com