StockMarketWire.com - Primark owner Associated British Foods reported a rise in revenue underpinned by growth in its food and retail businesses despite the impact of cost pressures and omicron.
For the 16 weeks ended 8 January 2022, revenue rose 16% year-on-year
Its grocery, sugar, agriculture and ingredients revenues in aggregate were 6% ahead of last year at constant currency, while retail sales were up 36% ahead of last year.
Total Primark sales in the period were 5% lower than pre-COVID levels in the same period two years ago, owing to the impact omicron. Like-for-like sales were 11% below.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects 'Primark sales from now to April to be significantly better than sales in the comparable period in the last financial year, when the estate was largely closed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.