StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Entain upgraded its outlook on profitability as revenue grew in the fourth quarter of the year, led by a boost from retail growth.
Fiscal 2021 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be in the range of £875 million to £885 million, ahead of previous expectations.
For the period from 1 October to 31 December 2021, net gaming revenue was up 4%, as retail grew 60% year-on-year, offsetting a 9% decline in online gaming revenue, which was due to 'particularly strong comparatives,' the company said.
For the full-year 2021, net gaming revenue rose 7%, with online growth up 12% offsetting a 3% decline in retail growth amid the impact of pandemic restrictions.
'All of our major markets have performed well. BetMGM, our hugely exciting business in the US, has been a particular highlight with FY21 net gaming revenue ahead of expectations and an upgraded outlook for 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.