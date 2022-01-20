StockMarketWire.com - Assurance solutions provider Spirent Communications said it expected to deliver adjusted operating profit 'slightly ahead' of market expectations following a 'strong' performance in the final quarter of the year.

The company said it now expected to deliver an adjusted operating profit slightly ahead of market consensus of $116 million.

'Strong order intake growth continued through to the end of the year, resulting in full year revenue growing by 10% (7% organically) to $576 million,' it added.

'The growth in orders resulted in a materially higher closing orderbook year-on-year, with increased visibility into outer years creating a robust foundation for the new financial year.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com