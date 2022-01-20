StockMarketWire.com - Flexible offices provider Workspace reported an improvement in occupancy and higher pricing in the third quarter of the year, driven by ongoing strong customer demand.
For the third quarter ending 31 December 2021, like-for-like occupancy continues to improve, up 1.0% in the quarter to 86.6%, and like-for-like rent per sq. ft. was up 1.2% in the quarter to £35.92.
Customer demand had remained 'strong,' according to the company, with an average in the quarter of 831 enquiries per month, up from 672 a year earlier and 117 lettings per month up from 109.
'We are seeing strong demand for our space, with good levels of enquiries, viewings and lettings despite the renewed work from home guidance issued by the Government in December,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
