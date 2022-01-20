StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining said production in 2021 was in-line with expectations following a strong final quarter of output for the year.
Full-year attributable production was 221,419 ounces of gold, and 362,972 gold equivalent ounces, while all-in sustaining costs was expected to meet between $1,210 to $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance.
For 2022, production was forecast within a range of 335,000 to 345,000 gold equivalent ounces on all-in sustaining costs of between $1,440 to $1,480 per gold equivalent ounce.
'The fourth quarter was a very busy one in terms of business development and expanding our growth pipeline with the announcement of our exciting acquisition of Amarillo Gold and the exercise of our option to start earning-in a 60% interest in the promising Snip gold project in Canada,' the company said.
'We look forward to advancing the development of both projects throughout 2022. Finally we were also pleased to complete the successful demerger and IPO of Aclara Resources Inc. towards the end of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.