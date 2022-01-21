StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it had made an additional investment in Lyniate, a healthcare data interoperability company.
The terms of the transaction weren't not disclosed.
The transaction would result in HGT investing approximately £8.1 million in Lyniate, alongside other institutional clients of Hg.
The transaction represented an uplift on HGT's current investment in Lyniate of £7.5 million, or 1.7 pence per share over the carrying value of £35.4 million in the net asset value of HGT at 30 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.