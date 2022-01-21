StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it had made an additional investment in Lyniate, a healthcare data interoperability company.

The terms of the transaction weren't not disclosed.

The transaction would result in HGT investing approximately £8.1 million in Lyniate, alongside other institutional clients of Hg.

The transaction represented an uplift on HGT's current investment in Lyniate of £7.5 million, or 1.7 pence per share over the carrying value of £35.4 million in the net asset value of HGT at 30 September 2021.


