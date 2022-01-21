StockMarketWire.com - Printing and laundry-equipment company Photo-Me International said its chief executive Serge Crasnianski had tabled a mandatory £283.5 million takeover for the company after increasing his stake in the company to 36.5%.
Tibergest PTE Ltd., a company owned by Crasnianski, bought 108.8 million Photo-Me shares at 70 pence each on Thursday, taking its total number of shares owed to 36.5%, trigging a requirement to make a mandatory offer for the company.
Under the terms of the offer, shareholders were offered 75 pence for each share held.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
