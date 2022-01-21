StockMarketWire.com - Shares of Playtech plunged Friday after The Eddie Jordan Family office and Keith O'Loughlin announce that JKO didn't intend to make an offer for company.
Following the announcement, Playtech advised shareholders vote in favour of the offer from Aristocrat Leisure at the court meeting and in favour of the Playtech Resolutions to be proposed at the general meeting, scheduled for 2 February 2022.
'The board continues to seek engagement with all of its shareholders regarding the Aristocrat Offer. However, a number of material investors have not to date engaged meaningfully about their views on∑ the Aristocrat offer, including certain investors that have disclosed or taken material positions in the Company following the announcement of the Aristocrat Offer,' the company said.
'The absence of customary levels of engagement means that the board is approaching the Court and General Meetings without a clear understanding of whether these shareholders are supportive of the Aristocrat offer,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.