StockMarketWire.com - Close Brothers reported 'good' loan book growth at strong margins in banking and continued growth momentum in its asset management business easing the impact of moderating income at its winterflood division.
The common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.7% at 31 December 2021, compared with 15.8% at 31 July 2021.
Winterflood's trading performance had moderated since the end of the 2021 financial year, with operating profit in the period broadly in line with the H1 2020 run rate of £10.6 million.
'The group has performed well so far this year and expects to deliver a solid first half performance across our businesses,' the company said.
'Although we remain mindful of ongoing uncertainty, we are well placed to continue to make the most of opportunities in the remainder of the year.'
