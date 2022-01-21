StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Ninety One confirmed its assets under management at 31 December 2021 grew to £141.7 billion from £128.6 billion last year, and from £140.0 billion seen in Q3.
Ninety One will publish its Q4 2022 AUM update on 14 April 2022.
