StockMarketWire.com - Everyman Media lifted its forecast on core earnings after reporting better-than-expected performance in December.
Due to a better than expected performance in December, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be ahead of current market forecast at approximately £8.3 million=. That company reported a loss of £1.1 million last year.
For the 52-week period ended 30 December 2021, revenue grew 101% to £48.7 million, driven by 'strong admissions since re-opening,' the company said.
'The outlook for the business is positive, reinforced by healthy admissions since re-opening and the group's roll-out programme set to recommence in earnest with a committed pipeline of five new venues for the current financial year: Edinburgh, Plymouth, Durham, Marlow and Egham,' the company said.
