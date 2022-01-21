StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketer 4imprint said it expected annual profit within the top end of the range of market expectations following an increase in revenue amid an ongoing recovery.
Pre-tax profit was expected to be towards the upper end of the range of analysts' forecasts, the company said.
Revenue for the 2021 financial year was approximately $787 million, an increase of 41% compared to 2020.
Total order count in 2021 was 90% of the 2019 comparative, the most recent 'normal' year, demonstrating a 'strong recovery' in the business over the course of the year, the company said.
