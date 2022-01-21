StockMarketWire.com - Security company Westminster said it would begin work on the $1.7 million airport security contract won in December after the company received formal notice of its contract award.
Work on the security solutions project involving two airports in Southeast Africa is expected to be completed and recognised during 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
