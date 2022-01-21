StockMarketWire.com - Arts and crafts retailer The Works said it was weighing up the option of resuming dividend payments after upgrading its outlook on performance amid narrower first-half losses.

'The board proposes to recommend a final dividend for FY22, if the preliminary results to be published in late July 2022 are in line with the the upgraded forecast.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, for FY22 was forecast to be approximately £15.0 million, assuming no further COVID related impact on trading, ahead of the board's previous expectations.

For the 26 weeks ended 31 October 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.0 million from £4.3 million year-on-year and revenue increased by 30.6%.

'Overall good trading performance is expected to more than offset significantly increased container freight costs,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com