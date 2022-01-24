Interim Result
26/01/2022 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
26/01/2022 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
26/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
26/01/2022 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/01/2022 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
27/01/2022 Diageo PLC (DGE)
27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/01/2022 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
27/01/2022 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
03/02/2022 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/02/2022 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
08/02/2022 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
08/02/2022 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
08/02/2022 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
09/02/2022 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
09/02/2022 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
09/02/2022 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
10/02/2022 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2022 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
10/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)
Final Result
25/01/2022 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
25/01/2022 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
27/01/2022 Idox PLC (IDOX)
31/01/2022 Porvair PLC (PRV)
03/02/2022 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
08/02/2022 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
08/02/2022 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
08/02/2022 BP PLC (BP.)
09/02/2022 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
09/02/2022 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
10/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
10/02/2022 Relx PLC (REL)
10/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
10/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
AGM / EGM
25/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
25/01/2022 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
25/01/2022 Marston's PLC (MARS)
25/01/2022 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
26/01/2022 JPMorgan Elect PLC (JPE)
26/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
26/01/2022 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
26/01/2022 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
27/01/2022 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
27/01/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
27/01/2022 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
27/01/2022 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
27/01/2022 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
27/01/2022 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
27/01/2022 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
28/01/2022 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
28/01/2022 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
28/01/2022 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
28/01/2022 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
28/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
31/01/2022 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
31/01/2022 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
31/01/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
31/01/2022 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
01/02/2022 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
01/02/2022 Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC (SDP)
02/02/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
02/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
02/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
03/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
03/02/2022 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
03/02/2022 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
03/02/2022 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
04/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
04/02/2022 Pcf Group PLC (PCF)
07/02/2022 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
08/02/2022 Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
08/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2022 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
09/02/2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
09/02/2022 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
09/02/2022 Grainger PLC (GRI)
09/02/2022 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
09/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/02/2022 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
10/02/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
10/02/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
10/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
10/02/2022 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
10/02/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
Trading Statement
26/01/2022 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
26/01/2022 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
26/01/2022 Quilter PLC (QLT)
26/01/2022 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2022 Forterra PLC (FORT)
26/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
27/01/2022 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/01/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
27/01/2022 (NCY)
27/01/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/01/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/01/2022 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
27/01/2022 Saga PLC (SAGA)
27/01/2022 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
27/01/2022 3I Group PLC (III)
27/01/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
27/01/2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
27/01/2022 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
27/01/2022 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
27/01/2022 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
27/01/2022 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
27/01/2022 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
27/01/2022 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
28/01/2022 Yougov PLC (YOU)
28/01/2022 (MLI)
28/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
01/02/2022 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
03/02/2022 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
03/02/2022 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
08/02/2022 Sse PLC (SSE)
09/02/2022 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
10/02/2022 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
Ex-Dividend
26/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
27/01/2022 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
27/01/2022 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
27/01/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
27/01/2022 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
27/01/2022 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
27/01/2022 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
27/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
27/01/2022 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2022 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/01/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
27/01/2022 Victrex PLC (VCT)
27/01/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
27/01/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
27/01/2022 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
27/01/2022 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
28/01/2022 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
28/01/2022 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
28/01/2022 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
28/01/2022 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
28/01/2022 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
28/01/2022 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
28/01/2022 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
28/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
28/01/2022 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
28/01/2022 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
28/01/2022 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/01/2022 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
28/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
28/01/2022 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
28/01/2022 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
28/01/2022 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
28/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
