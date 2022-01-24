StockMarketWire.com - Thermal energy and niche pumping specialist Spirax-Sarco Engineering said it had agreed to acquire Cotopaxi from Business Intelligence of Oriental Nations Corporation for £13.3 million.

Cotopaxi was a global energy consulting and optimisation specialist and comprised a team of 38 energy engineers and software specialists.

It provided customers with consulting, digital connectivity and monitoring of energy intensive processes, including steam.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering said the deal would be funded from cash resources and was scheduled to complete following the satisfaction of limited conditions.


