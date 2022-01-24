StockMarketWire.com - Thermal energy and niche pumping specialist Spirax-Sarco Engineering said it had agreed to acquire Cotopaxi from Business Intelligence of Oriental Nations Corporation for £13.3 million.
Cotopaxi was a global energy consulting and optimisation specialist and comprised a team of 38 energy engineers and software specialists.
It provided customers with consulting, digital connectivity and monitoring of energy intensive processes, including steam.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering said the deal would be funded from cash resources and was scheduled to complete following the satisfaction of limited conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.