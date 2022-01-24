StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite said it had acquired a consented 270-bed development site in Nottingham's city centre.

Total development costs for the scheme, which would open for the 2024/25 academic year, were estimated to be £34 million, the company said.

Unite said the direct-let development was expected to deliver a yield on cost of 7%, reflecting the fact that planning approval already was secured.


