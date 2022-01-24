StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had appointed Stanislav Ploshchenko as its chief financial officer, to replace Danila Kotlyarov.

Ploshchenko had since 2016 held senior executive roles at East Mining Company and previously held roles at CTC Media and Commerzbank.

Kotlyarov would remain with the company until 28 February, and thereafter take on an advisory role, in order to ensure a smooth transition.


