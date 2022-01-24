StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Polymetal International announced an initial mineral resource estimate for the Novopet project in Bashkortostan, Russia.

The estimate amounted to 2.4 million ounces of gold equivalent at an average grade of 8 grams per tonne.

'Novopet is the first convincing proof for Polymetal's strategy of teaming up with exploration juniors,' chief executive Vitaly Nesis said.

'The asset fits our long-term strategy perfectly. It has high grade, low environmental footprint, and huge growth potential.'

'It also more than doubles Polymetal's exposure to copper.'

