StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said drilling had commenced on an infill development well at the Meseda field in Egypt.
The MSD-25 well was the second in a fully-funded 12-well development campaign on the Meseda and Rabul oil fields in the West Gharib concession, Egyptian Eastern Desert.
The development drilling campaign was aimed at growing production from current gross rates of about 2,100 barrels per day to around 3,500 - 4,000 barrels per day by early 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
