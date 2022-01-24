StockMarketWire.com - Computer services provider Computacenter upgraded its outlook on profit after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter performance despite ongoing supply-chain disruptions.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year was expected to 'slightly in excess of £250 million and the group would deliver its seventeenth year of uninterrupted earnings per share growth in spite of head winds from a strong pound and product supply shortages,' the company said.
Revenue for the group grew by 23% including the effects of acquisitions made since the beginning of 2020, and by 27% in constant currency.
'The robustness of the business throughout 2021 and particularly the strength of the fourth quarter gives us encouragement as we enter 2022.,' the company said.
'Our product order backlog is at an all-time high and considerably larger than a year ago. This is due to two factors, product supply constraint meaning customers are ordering earlier but there is also a significant underlying strength to the market,' it added.
Final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 were expected to be released on Wednesday 16 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
