StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom and kitchen products supplier Norcros said it had appointed Chris Mulligan as director of corporate development and strategy.

The appointment filled a vacancy created by James Eyre's promotion to the chief financial officer role.

Mulligan would be based in Wilmslow, Cheshire and report to Norcros chief executive Nick Kelsall.

Norcros said he had been successful in leadership roles in global organisations including Atkins, PA Consulting and SLR Consulting.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com