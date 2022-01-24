StockMarketWire.com - Oil development group TomCo Energy launched a £1.25 million share placing to fund the development of its Tar Sands site.

New shares in the company were being offered at 0.5p per share.

TomCo said the raising would meet the costs of drilling three exploration wells at Tar Sands and due diligence costs for finding funding, plus general working capital requirements.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com