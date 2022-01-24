StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge said it had formed strategic partnership with Viridix, a company which specializes in actionable data analytics for irrigation,.
The pact would will bring together MTI Wireless Edge's expertise in automated irrigation and Viridix's data analytics.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
