StockMarketWire.com - Skipton Building Society said chief executive David Cutter would stand down at its annual general meeting in April.
Cutter had served as CEO for 13 years as part of his almost 30 years at the company.
Skipton said it was initiating a process to appoint a successor.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
