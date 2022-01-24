StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it would invest approximately £31.8 million in Waystone, an institutional governance, risk, and compliance services business in the asset management industry.

'Hg will join Montagu and the management team as key shareholders. This will support our growth as an institutional, global service provider, paving the way for further expansion in 2022,' said Derek Delaney, global chief executive at Waystone.

