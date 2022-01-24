StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it would invest approximately £31.8 million in Waystone, an institutional governance, risk, and compliance services business in the asset management industry.
'Hg will join Montagu and the management team as key shareholders. This will support our growth as an institutional, global service provider, paving the way for further expansion in 2022,' said Derek Delaney, global chief executive at Waystone.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.