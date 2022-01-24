StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Savannah Energy said it had beaten its annual revenue guidance following a reliable performance from its assets in Nigeria.

Revenue for the year through December had amounted to $230.5 million, which the company said represented 7% year-on-year growth on a like-for-like basis.

That was calculated after adjusting 2020 revenue $235.9m for an advance payment of $20 million from Lafarge Africa.

'This is ahead of the company's previously issued 2021 guidance of total revenues of greater than $205.0 million,' the company said.


