StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Savannah Energy said it had beaten its annual revenue guidance following a reliable performance from its assets in Nigeria.
Revenue for the year through December had amounted to $230.5 million, which the company said represented 7% year-on-year growth on a like-for-like basis.
That was calculated after adjusting 2020 revenue $235.9m for an advance payment of $20 million from Lafarge Africa.
'This is ahead of the company's previously issued 2021 guidance of total revenues of greater than $205.0 million,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.