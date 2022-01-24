StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Pantheon Resources said it had started drilling a new oil well on the on the Alaska North Slope.

The Theta West number 1 well was targeting two primary targets; the Upper Basin Floor Fan, and the Lower Basin Floor Fan.

'Combined, these horizons are estimated by the company to contain 12.1 billion barrels of oil in place with an estimated 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable resource,' Pantheon said.


