Superyacht maintenance company GYG said it had resumed refit works in Nobiskrug shipyard after reaching an agreement on new contracts.

'New contracts have been agreed and GYG has received a payment of approximately €2m relating to historical work,' the company said.

Previously. the company had three active contracts with the shipyard, with invoices outstanding totalling approximately €2.8 million.

The company's Pinmar brand professionals would recommence work on the vessel in February, with this large project now scheduled for completion in H1 2022.




