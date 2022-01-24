StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht maintenance company GYG said it had resumed refit works in Nobiskrug shipyard after reaching an agreement on new contracts.
'New contracts have been agreed and GYG has received a payment of approximately €2m relating to historical work,' the company said.
Previously. the company had three active contracts with the shipyard, with invoices outstanding totalling approximately €2.8 million.
The company's Pinmar brand professionals would recommence work on the vessel in February, with this large project now scheduled for completion in H1 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.