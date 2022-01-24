StockMarketWire.com - Brazil focused miner Serabi Gold said it had met its production target for 2021.
Output for the year through December rose 7% to 33,848 ounces, following a fourth-quarter rise of 6% year-on-year.
'The return of higher mined grades have really been the highlight of the year, up by 17%, a dramatic improvement,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
'Serabi will continue to push forward with its exploration campaign as we seek to drive resource growth and continue our track record of reserve replacement, together with our objective of increasing production towards our goal of becoming a 100,000 ounce per annum gold producer.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.