StockMarketWire.com - Brazil focused miner Serabi Gold said it had met its production target for 2021.

Output for the year through December rose 7% to 33,848 ounces, following a fourth-quarter rise of 6% year-on-year.

'The return of higher mined grades have really been the highlight of the year, up by 17%, a dramatic improvement,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.

'Serabi will continue to push forward with its exploration campaign as we seek to drive resource growth and continue our track record of reserve replacement, together with our objective of increasing production towards our goal of becoming a 100,000 ounce per annum gold producer.'


