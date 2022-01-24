StockMarketWire.com - Construction and engineering consultancy group Driver reported that profit fell by a fifth owing to the impact of the pandemic.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, underlying pre-tax profit fell by 20% to £2.0 million year-on-year as revenue decreased 8% to £48.8 million.
The final dividend proposed was unchanged from a year earlier at 0.75 pence.
As recent infection rates across the world attest, 'we must remain alert to the fact that in some markets it is possible that the outlook is not yet certain in all regions but it is anticipated that market stability will improve during 2022,' the company said.
