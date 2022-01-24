StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Mirriad Advertising said it expected to post a fall in annual revenue, despite large increases in both the US and Europe.
Revenue for the year through December was expected to be about £2.0 million, the company said in a trading update, without providing a comparative figure.
For 2020, the company posted annual revenue of £2.18 million.
US revenue rose by more than 180% to about £884,000, while European revenues rose by more than 68% to about £143,000.
The company closed the year with a cash balance of £24.5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
