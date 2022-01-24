StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Advance Energy said the Buffalo-10 well, located offshore Timor-Leste would be plugged and abandoned following 'disappointing' drilling results.
The operator, Carnarvon Petroleum Timor, had advised the company that since the last update 'the wireline logging operations have been completed with only residual oil being encountered,' the company said.
'The results of B-10 are both disappointing and hugely surprising given the independently verified risk assessment which confirmed a highly likely commercial outcome from the well,' it added.
The Buffalo joint venture would 'conduct further technical analysis in the coming weeks to fully understand why the attic was not encountered as prognosed at the drilled location.'
'We believe it is likely that the JV will relinquish the Buffalo asset as neither company wishes to fund a second appraisal well in the field.'
