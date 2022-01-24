StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had entered into non-binding heads of terms with a number of parties which relate to the company's SpydrBlade, Cool Plasma and MicroBlate technologies.

'The company considers these HoTs (heads of terms), to be a key milestone in achieving its stated goal of licensing its technology to established, multi-national partners and is in line with the strategy set out at the time of its fundraising last year,' the company said.

'Negotiations on final legally binding agreements are underway and Creo is mobilising resources to deliver against its obligations.'


