StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked upgraded its annual earnings guidance amid continued strong demand for Covid-19 tests.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected to amount to at least £2.5 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of £2.7 million.

Revenue was seen jumping to around £16.3 million, up from £49,500 year-on-year.

'MyHealthChecked can confirm that it continued to experience strong trading throughout the fourth quarter due to the increased demand for reinstated day-2 PCR test kits as well as the launch of its rapid antigen test and verification service for inbound and outbound travellers,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com