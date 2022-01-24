StockMarketWire.com - Power developer Oracle Power said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Sui Southern Gas related to the development of a synthetic natural gas project in Pakistan.
The memorandum of understanding with Sui Southern Gas (SSCG), which is listed Pakistan Stock Exchange and majority-owned by the government of Pakistan, would involve utilising coal from Thar.
Syngas produced from the arrangement would be integrated into SSGC's transmission and distribution network.
Feasibility studies would now be initiated with a view to entering into definitive agreements for the sale and purchase of syngas and evaluate potential for investment and support by SSGC in the project, Oracle said.
