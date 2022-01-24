StockMarketWire.com - Energy and multi-utility services provider Fulcrum said that Terry Dugdale had stepped down from his role as chief executive officer in order to resume the role of chief operating officer within the business.
Antony Collins had agreed to join the group as interim CEO, and was most recently interim CEO at Carclo.
