Commercial cell-engineering company MaxCyte said it expected its annual revenue to grow by more than 28%

Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to more than $33.7 million, up from $26.2 million year-on-year, including growth in the fourth quarter of 17%.

'We are proud of our performance in the fourth quarter as well as the full year, which has been a year of key achievements for the company,' chief executive Doug Doerfler said.


