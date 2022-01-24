StockMarketWire.com - Commercial cell-engineering company MaxCyte said it expected its annual revenue to grow by more than 28%
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to more than $33.7 million, up from $26.2 million year-on-year, including growth in the fourth quarter of 17%.
'We are proud of our performance in the fourth quarter as well as the full year, which has been a year of key achievements for the company,' chief executive Doug Doerfler said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.