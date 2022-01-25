CA
31/01/2022 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
26/02/2022 15:00 BoC interest rate decision
DE
31/01/2022 13:00 provisional CPI
24/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
31/01/2022 08:00 flash estimate CPI
31/01/2022 08:00 retail sales
25/02/2022 08:00 PPI
EU
31/01/2022 10:00 GDP preliminary estimate
24/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
FR
24/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
25/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation
26/02/2022 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IT
31/01/2022 10:00 GDP preliminary estimate
26/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
30/01/2022 23:50 preliminary retail sales
30/01/2022 23:50 preliminary industrial production
31/01/2022 05:00 consumer confidence survey
24/02/2022 00:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
UK
24/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
25/02/2022 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
24/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
24/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
25/02/2022 14:00 house price index
25/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
26/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
26/02/2022 13:30 goods trade balance
26/02/2022 15:00 new residential sales
26/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
26/02/2022 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
26/02/2022 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com