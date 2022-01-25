Interim Result
26/01/2022 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
26/01/2022 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
26/01/2022 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
26/01/2022 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
AGM / EGM
26/01/2022 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
26/01/2022 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
26/01/2022 JPMorgan Elect PLC (JPE)
26/01/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
Trading Statement
26/01/2022 Quilter PLC (QLT)
26/01/2022 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
26/01/2022 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
26/01/2022 Forterra PLC (FORT)
26/01/2022 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
26/01/2022 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2022 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
Ex-Dividend
26/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com