StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it and partners had approved the commencement of underground operations at the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia after waiving a loan to the government there.
The joint venture and the government of Mongolia had reached an agreement that would move the project forward, resetting the relationship between the partners, Rio Tinto said.
The agreement involved the venture writing off a $2.4 million loan to Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, a Mongolian government entity that is a partner in the mine.
Rio Tinto and partner Turquoise Hill Resources had amended an agreement signed in April 2021 to ensure they appropriately fund the mine.
The capital forecast for the project was $6.93 billion, including $175 million of known Covid-19 impacts to the end of 2021.
Forecasted remaining undergound capital expenditure was about $1.8 billion.
A re-forecast would be undertaken during the second half 2022 to determine a revised cost and schedule estimate, Rio Tinto said.
'We would like to thank the government of Mongolia for their commitment to working productively with Rio Tinto and TRQ to reach this crucial agreement, that will see one of the world's largest copper growth projects move forward and firmly establish Mongolia as a global investment destination,' Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said.
'This agreement represents a reset of our relationship and resolves historical issues between the OT project partners.'
'We strongly believe in the future of this country and I am personally committed to ensuring that the people of Mongolia benefit strongly from OT along with our shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
