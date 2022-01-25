StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductor materials supplier IQE said it expected annual revenue to meet its guidance.

Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 was expected to be in line with the November trading update guidance of about £164 million at constant currency, the company said.

Cash capex spend for FY21 was expected to be in line with previously issued guidance of £14 million to £17 million, resulting in a net debt position at 31 December 2021 of about £6 million, the company said.

The group was expected to report its full year financial results on 29 March 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com