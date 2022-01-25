StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline upgraded its profit guidance amid a 1.6% rise in annual sales and firmer margins, achieved amid a pandemic-led labor squeeze.
Underlying operating profit for the year through December was expceted to more than double to £10.0 million, up from £4.8 million year-on-year, and be 11% ahead of market expectations, the company said.
Revenue rose to £942.7 million, up from £927.6 million.
'This momentum is expected to continue into 2022, supported by a strong new business pipeline, a lower overhead cost base and the expected post-Covid recovery of historically strong Staffline recruitment sectors, such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and travel,' the company said.
'The board remains confident in the growth prospects for the group in the medium-to-long-term.'
