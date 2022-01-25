StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company EKF Diagnostics said it expected performance for the full year to be above the already upgraded market expectations following robust performnace in the final quarter of the year.
For the year ended 31 Decemeber, core business revenues grew over 13% compared with the previous financial year. 'Trading in EKF's core business in the final quarter continued to be robust and ongoing demand for sample collection kits and testing remained strong through to the end of the year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
