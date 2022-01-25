StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical sevices company Ergomed said it expected core earnings to be ahead of market expectations, driven by 'strong' US growth following a boost from acquisitions.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be ahead of current market expectations and revenue to increase 37.3% to £118.6 million year-on-year.
Revenue in the key strategic market of the US grew 59.5% over prior year on a reported basis.
This growth 'builds on acquisitions in the US in prior years which are now fully integrated,' the cmpany said.
The order book growth was up 24.2% to £240 million.
'We start 2022 with an exceptionally strong platform - a robust order book, a track record of delivery and an offering that demonstrably meets the needs of a growing market,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.