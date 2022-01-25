StockMarketWire.com - Animal health business Animalcare said it expected to report an increase in annual revenue and earnings, in line with market expectations, underpinned by increased companion animals demand and growth from new products.

For the 12 months ended 31 December 2021, revenue grew about 5% to £74 million year-on-year, and the rate of growth of underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, would be ahead of revenue.

The EBITDA growth was 'largely as a result of a higher margin sales mix, while absorbing increased SG&A costs related to organisational drivers of growth,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com