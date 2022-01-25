StockMarketWire.com - Israeli technology investor Sivota said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Apester, a digital marketing engagement platform.
Sivota said it would will receive around 14.9 million seed shares in the capital of Apester for an aggregate price of $12 million, providing it with 57.5% of Apester's voting rights. Apester would be Sivota's first acquisition, the company confirmed.
'Sivota is keen to leverage Apester's existing assets whilst applying forward thinking leadership and insight in order to increase value for the company's investors over time,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
