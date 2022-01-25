StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Novacyt forecast a steep drop in annual earnings after sales slumped amid an ongoing dispute over Covid-19 tests with the UK government.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation before exceptional items were expected be above £36.0 million, down from £176.1 million year-on-year.

Novacyt said that represented a margin greater than 37%, compared to its guidance of around 40%.

Underlying revenue was seen dropping to £95.8 million, compared to £277.2 million year-on-year, excluding £40.8 million of disputed revenue.

Novacyt said the revenue performance was 'in line with management guidance of approximately £100 million'.

Looking forward, the company said Covid-19 reported sales could sink by about 50% in 2022, versus 2021, partially offset by new non-Covid-19 products coming on-stream in the fourth quarter of 2022.


