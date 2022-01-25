StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said it had sold a 6.8 carat stone for USD63,186 in the January 2022 sale.
'What was particularly encouraging was the average price of USD565 per carat achieved for the total January tender (2021 average: $465ct) - a reflection of the continued overall quality of Kareevlei diamonds and the strong market demand seen so far in 2022,' the company said.
